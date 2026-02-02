Ex-APC National Chairman Odigie-Oyegun Chairs ADC’s Manifesto Committee

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, is chairing a 50-man committee to draft the manifesto of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

ADC’s National Chairman, Senator David Mark, urged the committee to develop policies and a manifesto that would address poverty, which he said is unparalleled under the APC administration

Mark also criticised the economic, security, and health policies of the APC government.

He, therefore, asked the ADC committee to come up with policies that would endear the party to Nigerians.

Odigie-Oyegun is a former governor of Edo State.

He emerged as the national chairman of the APC in 2014, following the merger of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

The former governor later left the APC.

The opposition coalition officially adopted the ADC as it political platform on July 2, 2025, with the aim of contesting the presidential and other elections in 2027.

It said it was set to rescue the country from collapse and rebuild its democracy, alleging that the Federal Government led by the APC had hijacked all democratic institutions, and sent the country on a “creeping descent into total civilian dictatorship” in the last two years.

In September 2025, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially recognised the leadership of the ADC led by Mark, a former senate president.

The confirmation which was displayed on the website of INEC, also has a former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as National Secretary.

Other principal officers now officially recognised by the electoral body are a former Edo governor, Oserheimen Osunbor, as National Legal Adviser; Ibrahim Mani as National Treasurer, and Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary.

More to follow…