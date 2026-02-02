FG, States, LGs Share ₦1.96trn December 2025 Federation Account Revenue

A total sum of ₦1.969 trillion, being the December 2025 Federation Account Revenue, has been shared to the Federal Government, States, and the local government councils.

The revenue was shared at the January 2026 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa, on Monday.

Mokwa said the December allocation comprised statutory revenue of ₦1.084 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of ₦846.507 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of ₦38.110 billion.

He said gross revenue available in December was ₦2.585 trillion.

“Total deduction for cost of collection was ₦104.697 billion, while total transfers, refunds, and savings were ₦511.585 billion.

“The local government council received ₦513.272 billion, while the sum of ₦96.083 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting state as derivation revenue,” the statement partly read.

He said of the ₦1.084 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received ₦520.807 billion and the State Governments received ₦264.160 billion.

The local government councils received N203.656 billion, and the sum of N96.083 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

From the ₦1.969 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of ₦653.500 billion, and the state governments received a total sum of ₦706.469 billion.

FAAC noted that from the ₦846.507 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received ₦126.976 billion, the state governments received ₦423.254 billion, and the local government councils received ₦296.277 billion.

On the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Mokwa explained that the Federal Government received a total sum of ₦5.717 billion. While state governments got ₦19.055 billion, the Local Government Councils raked in ₦13.338 billion.

He added that the companies’ Income Tax (CIT)/CGT and STD, Import Duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) increased significantly in December, stressing that Oil and Gas Royalty, CET Levies and Fees increase Marginally.

According to Bawa, the Excise Duty, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT)/Hydrocarbon Tax (HT), and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) recorded considerable decreases.