I Nearly Omitted My Grammy-Nominated ‘With You’ On ‘5ive’ — Davido

Five-time Grammy nominee Davido has revealed that his hit song With You, featuring Omah Lay, almost did not make the final tracklist of his album 5IVE.

The Afrobeats star disclosed this during at the awards ceremony, admitting that the now Grammy-nominated track was initially overlooked during internal listening sessions.

“Man, it’s so crazy because that song almost didn’t make the album. With You was not in anybody’s top five.

“And now look at it go. Every time I was performing it, my heart would just start beating like, what if I didn’t put this song?” Davido said to OkayAfrica.

Davido also recounted the moment he learned about his latest Grammy nomination, revealing that the news came unexpectedly while he was in Dubai, just days before his birthday.

“I was in the car, actually, checking a car, and then my phone rang. They were like, ‘Oh yeah, another nomination.’ I was like, wow. Thank God,” he said.

‘With You’ was released in April 2025 as the 17th track on Davido’s fifth studio album, 5IVE.

Since its release, the song has become one of Davido’s most successful recent records, topping charts and surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify.

Despite the song’s global success, Nigeria did not secure a Grammy win at the 2026 awards, with South African singer Tyla clinching the Best African Music Performance category.

Speaking on his next steps, Davido said his focus is now on touring and releasing new music.

He is also set to perform at Coachella 2026, marking another major milestone in his career.

The singer will be the only Nigerian artiste on the festival’s lineup and is scheduled to perform on both Saturdays, April 11 and April 18, 2026, in Indio, California.