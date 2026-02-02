2026 Grammy: Again, Tyla Beats Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr To Clinch ‘Best African Music Performance’ 

South African singer Tyla has won the ‘Best African Music Performance’ award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old artiste clinched the prize with her song Push 2 Start, marking her second win in the category.

She previously won the same award in the inaugural 2024 edition for her global hit Water, becoming the first artiste to win the title twice since the category was introduced.

The latest win pushed the songstress’s influence on the global stage and reinforced her position as one of Africa’s most successful contemporary young pop exports.

The Best African Music Performance category was created in 2024 to recognise recordings that showcase African music.

Tyla’s wins have drawn attention to her ability to blend amapiano, pop and R&B into a sound that resonates with international audiences.

“Push 2 Start,” lifted from her self-titled debut album ‘Tyla’ released in 2024, gained widespread popularity through streaming platforms and social media dance challenges.

The song combines amapiano rhythms with polished pop production and themes centred on romance and self-confidence.

Highly Contested Category

This year’s category featured a strong line-up dominated by African heavyweights, particularly from Nigeria.

Other nominees included Burna Boy (Love), Davido featuring Omah Lay (With You), Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (Gimme Dat), and Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin (Hope & Love).

Beyond the award, Tyla’s success reflects a remarkable career trajectory.

Since emerging from Johannesburg and signing with an international label in 2021, she has achieved major commercial milestones, including a top-25 debut on the Billboard 200 and global chart success with Water.

The 68th Grammys also meant a great deal for African music, with legendary Nigerian musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti honoured posthumously with a Lifetime Achievement Award the night before, shining a light on the continent’s cultural influence.