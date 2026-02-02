Nigeria’s Challenges Are An Issue Of Collective Responsibility — Senator Bala Na’Allah

A former Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Bala Na’Allah, on Monday said Nigeria’s challenges should not just be left with the nation’s leaders alone to solve.

He said, “The biggest problem we have is that every president that comes, after some time, Nigerians will say, ‘We are not satisfied,’” Na’Allah stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

“But what Nigerians have failed to understand is: what is the reason?”

According to him, the challenges facing the nation are issues that require collective efforts.

“Nigerians have failed to understand that there must be something somewhere that is working against the smooth running of the affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and all of us have decided not to look at it; we would rather say, ‘it is Mr President.’

“It’s an issue of collective responsibility. And I’m telling you, go and look at the constitution. Look at the oath of office each elected official has taken before assuming office, and then put it on their face and tell me how many of them have succeeded in keeping to the spirit of that constitution,” the senator stated.

Na’Allah described Nigeria’s Constitution as one of the best documents globally, arguing that the country’s major challenge lies not in the law itself but in its implementation.

“Our constitution is one of the best documents you can find anywhere in the world. Whether you believe me or you don’t believe me, that’s a different matter.

“Our major issue is those charged with the responsibility of implementing the letter and spirit of the constitution,” he said.

The former lawmaker, who represented Kebbi South Senatorial District, also weighed in on the recent defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the mass exodus of politicians from opposition parties does not automatically guarantee victory in the 2027 general elections.

“The APC has to work to seriously convince the people that whatever they are going through is reasonably necessary for the purpose of positioning the country for a greater future.

“I can conveniently say that no party was formed and came with the best intentions for Nigeria, better than the APC,” he added.