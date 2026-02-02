⌈VIDEO⌋ Sit-At-Home: Onitsha Market Traders Comply With Soludo’s Directive, Reopen Shops

Traders of the Onitsha Main Market have reopened their shops in compliance with a directive by the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

Soludo had last Monday ordered that the market be shut down for one week due to the perceived compliance with the Monday sit-at-home order by non-state actors.

The governor also warned that if traders failed to open at the end of the one-week shutdown, the market would be closed for another week, and subsequently for longer periods.

However, a week after economic activities were grounded, the traders were seen trooping into the market.

A visit to the market on Monday, Channels Television observed that many traders resumed their businesses as early as 8:45am.

Starting from Egerton, to Ose food stuff market, down to The Young Park, one of the major entrances into the Main Market, many traders are seen setting up their wares. From Emeka Offor Plaza to Sokoto road, and to Lagos line and Marine, many traders have opened their shops while customers have started to patronize opened shops. It is clear that the traders are complying to Government’s directives of ignoring the situation at home order.

Sit-At-Home ‘Order’

The order, which has been in place for about four years, disrupted economic and social activities across the South-East and has been publicly condemned by the Soludo administration.

The state government had urged residents to go about their lawful activities without fear and shunning the illegal order, which it describes as an economic sabotage on the region.

Security personnel, including the police and the army, among others, were later deployed to seal the market gates and ensure compliance.

For years, parts of Anambra State have observed a Monday sit-at-home that disrupted commercial and social activities, leaving markets, schools, and workplaces deserted.

The practice, imposed by non-state actors in the South-East, has been widely criticised for harming the state’s economy, forcing traders, transport workers, and students indoors, especially in hubs like Onitsha.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has led efforts to end the shutdown.

In April 2022, he formally declared the sit-at-home over, announced amnesty for youths in hideouts, and promised a peace and reconciliation committee.

He has since said the practice has largely faded, stressing that Anambra is secure and urging residents to resume normal activities, though some still stay home out of caution.