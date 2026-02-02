Steven Spielberg Earns Coveted ‘EGOT’ Status With Grammy Win

Legendary director Steven Spielberg on Sunday completed the grand slam of showbiz awards, earning EGOT status by winning a Grammy in the best music film category for the documentary “Music by John Williams.”

Spielberg, 79, has now won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony [EGOT] awards throughout his storied career — a feat only accomplished by 21 other people.

That list reads like a who’s who of showbiz, from composers Richard Rodgers and Alan Menken to actresses Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg to singers John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

“Music by John Williams” celebrates the work of the 93-year-old composer, who collaborated with Spielberg on a host of movies, including classics “Jaws” and “Schindler’s List.”

“This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams’ influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivaled,” Spielberg said in a statement on the Instagram account of his Amblin Entertainment company.

READ ALSO: [2026 Grammy] Nigerian-American Singer Shaboozey, Wins ‘Best Country/Duo/Group Performance’

Spielberg has won three Academy Awards, twice for best director and once for best picture for “Schindler’s List.” He has taken home four Primetime Emmys for various projects including the World War II series “Band of Brothers.”

He won a Tony for producing the musical “A Strange Loop.”