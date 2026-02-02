Sudan: RSF Commander Reportedly Killed In Internal Darfur Clashes

An internal clash within Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has reportedly left a senior commander dead in the Darfur region, according to local sources.

Sources told reporters that Abdullah Abu al-Qasim, commander of the RSF’s Sha’iriya sector, was killed during fighting that erupted among RSF elements in the Khazan area late on Sunday.

The clashes began at around 8:00 p.m. local time and were triggered by internal leadership disputes within the paramilitary group, the sources said.

READ ALSO: Terrorists Kill One, Burn Church, Police Station In Niger Community

The fighting resulted in multiple casualties, though the total number of dead and wounded remains unclear.

Abu al-Qasim, also known as “Dawli,” was a prominent RSF field commander in the area. He was the brother of Muhammad Abu al-Qasim, the Nazir, or tribal chief, of the Birgid tribe.

The RSF has not issued an official statement on the incident.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces, plunging large parts of the country, including Darfur, into widespread violence and instability.