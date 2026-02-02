Those Who Benefit Most From Nigeria Are Least Committed To Its Stability — Gambari

A former Chief of Staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has said that his three years of service in the administration equipped him with insights into Nigeria, including the reality that many beneficiaries of the country’s resources are the least passionate about its development.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Gambari said this category of people often seeks power but lacks the willingness to make sacrifices for ordinary citizens.

“What is shocking is that I have seen the possibilities of that office, of the presidency. But I have also seen how those who benefitted most from what this country has to offer are the least committed to its stability, progress and development,” he said.

“They seek power, but they are not willing to make the sacrifices that come with the responsibility to govern, which include being fair and just, and thinking nationally rather than ethnically or religiously.

“Some of these issues weigh heavily on me, but the opportunities for change are there. However, with experience, you also come to understand the limitations involved in bringing about rapid change.”

Buhari appointed Gambari, who served as a minister during his military regime in the 1980s, as his Chief of Staff in 2020 following the death of Abba Kyari, who occupied the position until his passing.

Speaking on why Buhari appointed him to serve again under his civilian administration, Gambari attributed the decision to Buhari’s loyalty to individuals who contributed to his development.

“I must say this, which is not often giving credit to Buhari, that he is loyal to a fault to people he felt had made a contribution to his development at his earlier success. Nobody mentioned my name but he said go and bring me Gambari,” the former Chief of Staff said.

While acknowledging that every president has a cabal, Gambari said the group under Buhari knew when not to cross the line.

“Sometimes more powers are ascribed to these cabals than is actually the case because I know the so called people who are called cabal in the Buhari administration for my three years I was with them knew their limitations even with Buhari and there dared not push beyond that because everybody knew Buhari had what I call creative stubbornness.”