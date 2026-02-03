VIDEO: ‘Raising Dust Where There Is None’, APC Chair Rejects 2027 VP Speculations

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has debunked speculations that he has been selected as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

He dismissed rumors that the party is considering dropping Vice President Kashim Shettima, describing the claims as “raising dust where there is no dust at all.”

Yilwatda attributed the speculations to the opposition, insisting that it is not yet time for such discussions, as those decisions will only be made following the party’s primary.

Watch the video below: