Lassa Fever Kills Doctor, Three Others In Plateau

Lassa Fever has claimed the life of a senior medical doctor at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BUTH) in Jos, Plateau State.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Baamlong, confirmed an outbreak of Lassa fever to Channels Television on Wednesday.

Baamlong stated that three other victims succumbed to the disease, saying the state recorded three laboratory-confirmed cases .

According to him, emergency response measures have been activated to contain the spread of the viral disease and protect residents.

The deceased doctor, a senior staff member of BUTH, reportedly contracted the virus after performing a caesarean section on an infected patient, underscoring the risks faced by frontline health workers.

BUTH is one of the designated treatment centres for Lassa fever in the state.

Baamlong further noted that the state government had intensified surveillance and response activities following laboratory confirmation of the cases.

“Plateau State has recorded confirmed cases of Lassa fever. So far, we have eight laboratory-confirmed cases and three deaths.

“The state government has activated all necessary response mechanisms to contain the outbreak,” Baamlong said.

He added that contact tracing, active surveillance, and public health interventions were ongoing across affected communities and health facilities.

The Chief Medical Director of Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Stephen Anzaku, expressed deep regret over the death of the doctor, describing it as a painful loss to the medical community.

“It is with deep regret that we lost a senior doctor to Lassa fever. Despite being a designated treatment centre and observing established safety protocols, the virus remains highly dangerous, particularly for healthcare workers,” Anzaku said.

Baamlong also disclosed that the state had received vaccines, with additional supplies expected from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to strengthen response efforts.

“We have intensified contact tracing and surveillance across the state. Vaccines have been provided, and we are expecting more from the NCDC. Residents should remain calm but vigilant,” the commissioner added.

National figures from the NCDC show that Nigeria recorded 39 confirmed Lassa fever cases and 17 deaths within the first three weeks of 2026, as the disease continues to spread across several states during the dry season.

Health authorities in Plateau State are urging residents to adopt preventive measures, including maintaining proper hygiene, keeping food and household items away from rodents, and seeking early medical attention when symptoms such as persistent fever, headache, or vomiting occur.