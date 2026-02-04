‘Very Devastating,’ Emir Of Shonga Decries Early Girl-Child Marriage

The Emir of Shonga, Kwara State, Haliru Ndanusa, has decried the impacts of early girl-child marriage, suggesting education as an alternative to address the menace.

Ndanusa said this during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday.

The Emir, who said early marriage is contentious, believes education can help address the issue.

“When you force them to school, you do many things. So, we can use that instrumentality to get them to fall into marrying late because it’s very devastating when they marry early.”

He likened girls who marry and get pregnant at thirteen and twelve years old to a ‘baby carrying a baby.’

“Sometimes they fall together and stand up again, but importantly, she gets damaged,” he explained

Recalling an experience, he said, “I remember my first practice, the first time when I was in an ONG posting.

“A thirteen-year-old came in bleeding, and a tall gentleman who said he was my friend said, ‘That’s my wife.’ I didn’t understand. I said ‘Your daughter?’ He said, ‘My wife’.”

According to the traditional ruler, enlightenment is a critical factor in taming the monster, and he wants community leaders to drive that.

“When you get information that you think you can now use, break it down for them to see. This girl is leaking urine, too young,” he said.

“Mention all those ills, and sometimes have pictures [sent to those involved] and tell them, ‘We are advising you. This is not right, push them to school.’

“We can create smart bylaws ourselves, which they listen to once the council decides. If they start doing this, they know they are running foul on the system itself,” the traditional ruler said.