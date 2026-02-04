VIDEO: What Has Happened To Our Economy In 10 Years of APC Is A Disaster – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Hashim-Olawepo, has alleged that Nigeria’s economy has taken a nosedive during the 10 years the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been in power.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Hashim-Olawepo said Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 20 years ago, when former President Olusegun Obasanjo was leaving office, was larger than it is today.

He lamented that Nigeria was the leading economy in Africa by the time former President Goodluck Jonathan handed over to APC’s Muhammadu Buhari, but is now struggling between fourth and fifth positions, a situation he described as a disaster.

Watch the video below: