INEC Registers Two New Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced the registration of two new political parties.

The parties are the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), bringing the total number of registered political parties in Nigeria to 21.

The announcement was made by INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, during the commission’s first quarterly consultative meeting with political party stakeholders for 2026.

This is the first meeting with party leaders since Prof. Amupitan assumed office in October 2025.

According to Prof. Amupitan, the DLA successfully completed a rigorous verification process, while the NDC was registered in compliance with a Federal High Court order.

The consultative meeting was attended by major political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, alongside its National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

The Labour Party, led by Senator Nenadi Usman with National Secretary Senator Darlington Nwokocha, was also in attendance.

Prof. Amupitan expressed concern over the growing spate of internal disputes within some political parties but reassured stakeholders of INEC’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.