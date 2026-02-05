Samuel Ikpefan: Nigeria’s History Maker In Motion At Winter Olympics

When the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ended, Samuel Ikpefan finally had his Olympic moment. Draped in green and white, marching among the world’s elite, he was not just another athlete on parade—he was history in motion.

Nigeria’s first-ever Olympic cross-country skier had arrived on sport’s coldest stage, carrying a nation unfamiliar with snow but rich in ambition. Having missed the opening ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, the closing parade carried extra weight for the 32-year-old French-born Nigerian.

Breaking New Ground

At Beijing 2022, Ikpefan became the first Nigerian to compete in cross-country skiing at the Winter Games. The feat alone placed him in the history books, but his Olympic debut was anything but smooth.

Just days before his first race, a positive COVID-19 test forced him into isolation—three days confined to his room and two more in a designated medical hotel.

“I was in perfect health, so it was frightening to think I might contract it. I was released only two days before my first race, leaving me no time to acclimatise,” he told Olympics.com.

The disruption took place on race day. Ikpefan finished 73rd in the men’s sprint free and withdrew from the 15km classic after burning too much energy too early.

Nigeria debuted at the Winter Olympics in 2018 through bobsleigh and skeleton. Since Beijing 2022, Ikpefan has carried the nation’s winter hopes alone.

Eyes On Milano

Now 33, Ikpefan has shifted focus to the next frontier: Milano Cortina 2026. With sharper preparation and renewed purpose, he is determined to show a fuller version of himself on Olympic snow.

“My goals for Milano 2026 are to compete in all individual cross-country skiing events and give my absolute best. I aim to push my limits, maximise my capabilities, and proudly represent Nigeria while learning from the world’s toughest competition,” he said.

He will once again be Nigeria’s sole representative, becoming the first Nigerian athlete to compete at two Winter Olympic Games.

Following Beijing, Ikpefan leaned into growth—both personal and communal. He began coaching cross-country skiing, mentoring young athletes, and staying rooted in the sport despite losing sponsors and structured team support.

For Ikpefan, skiing is more than competition.

Sporting Versatility

A natural athlete, Ikpefan’s sporting résumé stretches well beyond skis. He swims, cycles, runs mountain trails, plays football, and recently returned to tennis. At 15, he placed third in the French national swimming championships (100m backstroke) and has also competed in judo and football.

“I’ve always been competitive. These experiences shaped my discipline and mindset,” the athlete said.

Off the field, he enjoys reading, museums, cooking, board games, and exploring geopolitics and business.

Ikpefan is one of 438 athletes currently backed by Olympic Solidarity, a programme designed to level the playing field by funding training and qualification for athletes from under-resourced nations.

The support allows him to train at high-level centres and remain competitive on the global circuit.

Historic Footprints

Ikpefan’s competitive record reflects persistence at the elite level. At Beijing 2022, he placed 73rd in the men’s sprint free and did not finish the 15km classic due to COVID-related complications.

At the FIS Nordic World Championships, he has competed consistently: sprint and distance events in Oberstdorf 2021, Planica 2023, and Trondheim 2025, with finishes ranging from sprint classics to 15km interval starts. His most recent appearance in Trondheim saw him race both sprint and distance events, underlining his durability on the world stage.

Across World Cup seasons since 2018, Ikpefan has recorded steady finishes in sprint classic and free events, alongside distance races up to 15km—often pushing through DNFs and tough conditions to remain in contention.

At Milano Cortina 2026, he will be skating not just for results, but for possibility.