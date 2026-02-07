NPFL: Niger State Sports Commission Threatens To Withdraw Tornadoes Over Alleged Unfair Treatment

The Niger State Sports Commission has threatened to withdraw Niger Tornadoes Football Club from the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) over alleged unfair and unjust treatment by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

The Chairman of the sports commission, Abdullahi Masu, made the threat while briefing journalists in Minna, condemning the federation’s decision to reschedule Niger Tornadoes’ home matches to other states, describing the move as politically motivated, personal, and driven by selfish interests, and calling for its immediate reversal.

According to him, the reason cited by the NFF—poor camera viewing angles at the Bako Kontagora Memorial Stadium—could be resolved within one week, stressing that the stadium is better equipped than several others currently approved for league matches across the country.

Masu warned against politicising sports administration, noting that such practices are detrimental to football development in Nigeria, and urged the NFF to put its house in order to ensure fairness and equity in the league.

Inter-Collegiate Games

Meanwhile, the Niger State Sports Commission has concluded plans to host its maiden Inter-Collegiate Sports Games, involving tertiary institutions across the state, scheduled to commence on February 9, 2026, in Minna, the state capital.

Masu disclosed that 11 higher institutions would participate in the competition, which is aimed at fostering unity among students and discovering young talents for sports development in Niger State.

He explained that over 500 registered athletes are expected to compete in eleven sporting events, including racket games, combat sports, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, chess, and scrabble, among others.

The chairman noted that participation in the games is free, with adequate measures put in place to ensure transparent registration processes and fair competition. He added that the Commission will continue to partner with the media for effective marketing, advocacy, and publicity of sporting activities.

Masu commended Governor Mohammed Umar Bago for creating an enabling environment for sports to thrive in the state, while also appreciating members of the organizing committee and individuals who donated medical supplies for the competition. He further encouraged increased private sector participation in sports development.

He revealed that four trophies and medals have been provided for the games, explaining that the overall best institution will receive the giant trophy, while the first, second, and third runners-up will also be rewarded with trophies.

Other participants will receive silver and bronze medals, as well as sportswear.

Outstanding athletes in each sport, he added, will be selected to represent Niger State at the National Sports Festival scheduled for Enugu State later this year.