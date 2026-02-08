UK-Based Nigerian Footballer Dies After Brain Injury

Kings Park Football Club has announced the death of its player, Saburi Adeniji, popularly known as “Ola,” who passed away on Friday morning following complications from a severe brain stem injury.

The club confirmed the news in an official statement, describing Adeniji’s death as a devastating loss to the Kings Park family and the wider football community. He wore the number 17 jersey and was widely regarded as both a committed player and a respected teammate.

Adeniji had been receiving treatment at Queen’s Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on 15 January 2026 under the care of the Critical Care Department.

It is with great sadness that we must announce our number 17 Saburi Adeniji 'Ola' passed away yesterday morning. He fought so hard to still be here for when his family arrived. His wife and daughter unfortunately arrived this morning, a day late. He will always be a King.… pic.twitter.com/hAriBjEEUp — Kings Park Rangers F(C) (@KingsParkRFC) February 7, 2026

According to information provided by the hospital, his condition continued to deteriorate, and he was medically classified as brain dead, with doctors indicating he was imminently dying.

Hospital officials reportedly explained that a recent change in law at the beginning of the year led to an initial delay in withdrawing life support, as additional formal tests and procedures were required. Once these assessments were completed, the hospital allowed a short window of time for Adeniji’s family to travel to the United Kingdom.

At the time, his wife and their four-year-old daughter were in Nigeria. An official letter from the hospital was said to have urgently requested compassionate consideration to enable his wife to travel to the UK to be with her husband and say her final goodbye.

Despite efforts to reunite the family in time, Adeniji’s wife and daughter reportedly arrived one day after his passing.

During his hospitalisation, a GoFundMe campaign was established to assist with emergency visa applications, flights, travel expenses, accommodation, and living costs.

Supporters were informed that the funds were urgently needed due to time constraints.

In a tribute, Kings Park FC described Adeniji as more than just a footballer. “He will always be a King,” the club said, honouring him as a teammate, friend, husband, father, brother, and son. The club also noted that it faces an emotionally challenging period ahead, with plans for his funeral and closure activities.

As a mark of respect, Kings Park FC announced that its scheduled fixture against @TheCastlemen will not go ahead. The club confirmed it will return to action on 21 February.

Tributes have continued to pour in from teammates, supporters, and members of the football community, many of whom have highlighted Adeniji’s strength, kindness, and dedication to the game.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone connected to the club,” Kings Park FC said, adding that it remains united in supporting Adeniji’s loved ones.

The club extended its condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his death.