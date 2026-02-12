×

Lookman Scores As Atletico Rout Barca In Copa Del Rey Semi-Final

After an Eric Garcia own goal sent Diego Simeone's side ahead early on, Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez struck to give Atletico a landslide lead by half-time.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated February 12, 2026
Twitter
Atletico Madrid’s English forward #22 Ademola Lookman (L) celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) semi final first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on February 12, 2026. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

 

Atletico Madrid hammered Copa del Rey holders Barcelona 4-0 on Thursday in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

After an Eric Garcia own goal sent Diego Simeone’s side ahead early on, Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez struck to give Atletico a landslide lead by half-time.

Atletico Madrid players celebrate their victory at the end of the Spanish Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) semi final first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on February 12, 2026. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

 

Barca defender Garcia was sent off in the final stages, with Atletico maintaining their significant advantage on the record 32-time winners, which they will take into the second leg at Camp Nou on March 3.

AFP

In This Article:

More Stories

No related articles found