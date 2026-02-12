Tinubu Hails BOI’s Record ₦636bn Loan Disbursement In 2025

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Bank of Industry (BOI) for disbursing a record ₦636 billion to businesses in 2025, describing the milestone as the highest annual financing volume in the institution’s history and a validation of his administration’s economic reform agenda.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President said the achievement demonstrates how ongoing macroeconomic reforms are strengthening development finance institutions and unlocking capital for productive sectors of the economy.

According to the statement, the ₦636 billion was disbursed to more than 7,000 enterprises nationwide.

Of the total sum, ₦202 billion went to agro-allied enterprises, ₦100 billion to critical national infrastructure, including broadband, power, aviation, and transportation, ₦79 billion to manufacturing, ₦77 billion to extractive industries, and ₦55 billion to services.

In addition, the Bank deployed ₦73 billion in managed and matching funds on behalf of state governments and institutional partners.

President Tinubu said the scale of disbursement reflects tangible progress in expanding Nigeria’s productive capacity.

“The ₦636 billion disbursed by the Bank of Industry in 2025 translates directly into productive capacity across Nigeria. It financed agro-processing expansion, strengthened manufacturing output, supported infrastructure delivery, and empowered thousands of enterprises across our states.

“At a time of global financing constraints, Nigeria expanded access to long-term capital for its businesses. That is a direct outcome of reform, credibility, and institutional discipline,” the President said.

A breakdown of the financing by business size shows what the presidency described as a deliberate inclusion strategy. Nano enterprises received ₦51 billion, micro businesses accessed ₦32 billion, while small and medium enterprises secured ₦178 billion. Large enterprises accounted for ₦375 billion of the total disbursement.

Under the Federal Government’s ₦200 billion MSME intervention programme, BOI recorded over 95 per cent performance as the disbursing institution. The Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme reached 957,400 beneficiaries in 2025 alone.

The statement further noted that BOI’s financing activities led to the creation and retention of approximately 1.6 million jobs during the year.

The bank supported more than 7,000 MSMEs and 570 start-ups, the statement revealed.

“Inclusive financing initiatives also recorded a measurable impact. Through the Guaranteed Loans for Women Programme, a N10 billion gender-focused facility providing up to N50 million per beneficiary, women-owned enterprises expanded access to affordable credit. Youth-owned enterprises received N12 billion in financing. Under the Rural Area Programme on Investment for Development, 880 rural-based enterprises across the 36 states and the FCT accessed over N6.5 billion.

“Under the BOI 2025 disbursement, strategic interventions included upgrading a tomato processing facility from 3.1 metric tonnes per hour to 10 metric tonnes per hour and linking 47,508 smallholder farmers to formal processing value chains. The bank also supported the deployment of 100 mini-grids in partnership with global development finance institutions, connecting 11,777 new customers to electricity. BOI-financed projects contributed to an estimated annual reduction of over 20,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

“Through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises programme, 500 founders were prepared for investment, 100 technology ventures received funding, and 400 youths were trained through innovation initiatives targeting over 300,000 Nigerians,” the statement added.

The President noted that BOI maintained strong asset quality, recording a non-performing loan ratio below 1.5 per cent.

He also acknowledged the €2 billion syndicated facility secured in 2024 and the additional €210 million mobilised from international partners in 2025, which bolstered the Bank’s lending capacity.

“Development finance must be disciplined, measurable, and aligned with national priorities. What we are witnessing is the transition from strategy to scale.

“Our economic transformation will be built on production, value addition, and enterprise growth. We will continue to crowd in capital, deepen institutional reform, and ensure that access to finance supports real sector expansion across Nigeria,” President Tinubu said.

The President further welcomed BOI’s designation as Nigeria’s first National Implementing Entity to the United Nations Adaptation Fund, as well as its recognition for sustainable finance and financial inclusion.

He noted the achievements boost Nigeria’s global development finance standing and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding credit, accelerating industrialisation, and promoting inclusive growth.