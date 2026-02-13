Dignitaries Gather In Abuja To Honour Late General Murtala Muhammed

Dignitaries from across Nigeria’s political and diplomatic space gathered at the Murtala Muhammed Arcade in Abuja on Thursday to honour the late former Head of State, Murtala Muhammed

The event drew prominent figures from government and the international community, reflecting the enduring impact of the late leader’s short but influential time in office.

Representing President Bola Tinubu was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Also in attendance was former Chief of Staff to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, alongside the Ambassador of Angola and other dignitaries.

Organisers said the ceremony was convened to reflect on General Murtala Muhammed’s “brief but very remarkable” leadership, which left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s political history.

They noted that his administration was widely remembered for its strong anti-corruption stance, decisive reforms, and commitment to national discipline.

General Muhammed, who led Nigeria from 1975 until his assassination in 1976, is often celebrated for his bold reforms and efforts to reposition governance within a short span of time.

He was, however, assassinated on February 13, 1976, barely six months after assuming office as Nigeria’s Head of State.

During his brief 200-day tenure, Muhammed implemented sweeping reforms, including the dismissal of over 10,000 public officials accused of corruption, the creation of seven new states, and plans for a transition to civilian rule.

His administration also initiated the process that led to the relocation of Nigeria’s capital from Lagos to Abuja.