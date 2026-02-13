FG Launches ‘Operation Savannah Shield’ After 75 Killed in Kwara Terror Attack

The Federal Government has intensified security operations across Nigeria’s North Central region following terrorist attacks that left about 75 villagers dead in Kwara State.

The renewed offensive, code-named Operation Savannah Shield, involves the deployment of military personnel, police units, and national forest guards to reinforce security in vulnerable communities.

This was disclosed in a statement onThursday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, adding that the government is committed to protecting the lives of its citizens.

”Our administration remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding the lives of all Nigerians and protecting their constitutional right to live and worship freely without fear,” he said.

The operation is backed by enhanced intelligence gathering and rapid-response protocols.

The latest measures fall under the expanded security mandate declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had proclaimed a state of emergency on national security on November 26.

“Operation Savannah Shield is a clear demonstration of this administration’s resolve to decisively confront terrorism and restore confidence in affected communities,” Idris said.

President Tinubu described the Kwara attacks as “beastly” and “heartless,” vowing that the full weight of the state would be brought to bear on those threatening peace and stability.

With heightened deployments underway, the Federal Government says it is prioritising the protection of lives and property, particularly in at-risk rural communities.

The minister also added that ”Security has also been strengthened around places of worship, including increased visible presence around churches during Sunday services, in coordination with community and faith leaders.”

In a related move, the Nigeria Police Force has carried out a large-scale redeployment of officers previously assigned to VIP escort duties. The officers have been reassigned to frontline community policing roles, boosting security presence in Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory.

President Tinubu reiterated that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy remains Nigerian-led and sovereignty-driven.

However, the government said it remains open to strategic cooperation, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support from partners such as the United States, where such collaboration aligns with Nigeria’s national interests.

Idris also said the administration remains resolute in its commitment to restoring peace and ensuring that all Nigerians can live and worship freely without fear.

Gruesome Attack

Gunmen had attacked the Woro community and the neighbouring Nuku area in Kwara North at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, killing at least 75 people.

The attackers also set shops ablaze, torched the residence of a traditional ruler, and forced many residents to flee into nearby bushes.

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) condemned the killings in Kwara, Katsina and Benue states, describing them as “barbaric, senseless, and a direct assault on the collective conscience of the nation.”

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, also described the attack as a “pure massacre,” confirming that the victims had been buried.

In response to the violence, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the deployment of an army battalion to Kwara State to reinforce security operations.