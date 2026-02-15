Nigeria, Angola Sign MoU On Visa Waiver For Diplomatic Passports

Nigeria and Angola have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) waiving visa fees for diplomatic passports of both countries.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and Angolan Minister of External Relations, Téte António, signed the agreements on the sidelines of the 39th African Union (AU) summit on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Tuggar said the agreement had been long coming, stressing the importance of government officials to move freely.

“It is the very foundation of strengthening the relationship between Nigeria and Angola,” the minister said.

“When government officials move freely, then they create the opportunity for the private sector to move freely. Our hope and prayer is that in the not too distant future, Nigerians and Angolans move freely too between the countries.”

Tuggar described the signing of the MoU in Addis Ababa as “significant”, noting that Murtala Mohammed, late former head of state, delivered the address on the evolution of Nigeria’s political relationship with Angola in the Ethiopian capital.

António also expressed optimism that the MoU would open the door for wider visa waivers between both countries.