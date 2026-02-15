Nigeria Backs AU Reforms, Pushes for Stronger Democratic Governance

Nigeria has endorsed the proposed institutional reforms of the African Union (AU), throwing its weight behind measures aimed at strengthening peace and security governance on the continent

The endorsement was presented on Saturday by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the closed session of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

”Nigeria has endorsed the proposed institutional reforms in the African Union with a focus on peace and security governance, strengthening democratic institutions, and ensuring stronger cooperation with international financial institutions and the private sector,” he said.

Shettima also cited deepening democratic institutions and fostering stronger collaboration with international financial institutions and the private sector as a necessity for Africa to become competitive.

The key restructuring proposals are designed to enhance domestic and regional resource mobilisation, with a view to securing affordable and sustainable development financing across the continent.

The reforms also advocate the adoption of a continental framework to reduce inequality, anchored on credible data systems, strengthened social protection mechanisms, the creation of productive jobs, and inclusive industrial policies.

According to the Vice President, reinforcing governance structures within the AU is critical to addressing persistent security challenges and promoting democratic stability across member states.

He also emphasised the importance of building resilient institutions capable of responding effectively to emerging threats while advancing economic transformation.

Shettima further underscored the need for stronger partnerships between African governments, global financial institutions, and the private sector to unlock investment opportunities and accelerate inclusive growth.

”The country also aligned with proposed restructurings aimed at boosting domestic and regional resource mobilisation for affordable development financing and the adoption of a continental framework on reducing inequality, built on credible data, social protection, productive jobs, and inclusive industrial policies, among others,” he said.

The 39th Ordinary Session brought together African leaders to deliberate on reforms intended to reposition the AU as a more efficient, accountable, and development-driven institution, amid growing calls for sustainable financing and coordinated continental action.

Leaders of global and regional bodies and development partners attended the opening session, including the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

Calls For Peace In Horn Of Africa

The UN chief Guterres, during the 39th AU Summit, also addressed fraught relations in the Horn of Africa after renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia sparked fears of a fresh conflict that could again draw in neighbouring Eritrea.

“Ethiopia and Eritrea are two neighbours and two countries that have had a common past struggle,” Guterres said.

“My strong hope is that the two countries will be able to reconcile and will be able to, with that, contribute to the peace and stability on the continent,” he added.

Eritrea, one of the world’s most closed-off countries, gained independence in 1993 after decades of armed struggle against Ethiopia.

The two later fought a 1998-2000 border war in which tens of thousands died.

Their governments cooperated against rebels from Ethiopia’s Tigray region during the 2020-2022 conflict but fell out over the peace accord, from which Eritrea was excluded.