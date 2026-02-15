Russia-Ukraine War: Nigerians Participating In Foreign Conflicts Unlawfully Do So At Their Own Risk — FG

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Federal Government has warned against the illegal recruitment of Nigerian citizens into foreign armed conflicts.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, warning that Nigerians participating in foreign conflicts do so at their own risk.

According to the statement, the minister expressed grave concern over the rising and alarming cases of Nigerian citizens being illegally recruited to participate in foreign armed conflicts, listing steps being taken to check the negative trend.

He referenced recent media reports that indicated that Nigerian nationals were allegedly recruited under false pretences, including promises of lucrative employment, security jobs, educational opportunities, or migration incentives.

“Several Nigerians who have fallen victim to such unfortunate situations were deployed to combat zones, after being misled and coerced into signing military service contracts,” the Tuggar said.

“Reports suggest that recruitment tactics involve deceptive offers of high monthly salaries, signing bonuses, and fast-tracked citizenship.

“In several instances, victims are reportedly compelled to sign contracts in foreign languages without adequate legal guidance, and their travel documents are allegedly confiscated upon arrival.

“Reports also indicate the involvement of intermediaries or agents who facilitate travel arrangements under tourist or other non-military visa categories,” he added.

Tuggar also warned Nigerians against engaging in or accepting any offer that involves participation in foreign armed conflicts.

He argued that such actions not only endangered lives but may also violate Nigerian and international laws governing mercenary activities and foreign enlistment.

“The Ministry wishes to emphasise that Nigerians who choose to participate in foreign conflicts outside approved governmental frameworks do so at their own risk.

“To address the anomaly, the government is engaging relevant domestic and international partners to investigate these developments and to enhance public awareness of the dangers of illegal recruitment.

“Nigerian Missions abroad have also been directed to strengthen consular vigilance and provide timely advisory services to Nigerian nationals,” he said.

He urged parents, guardians, community leaders, and educational institutions to sensitise young Nigerians about the grave risks associated with deceptive foreign recruitment schemes.

“Citizens are strongly advised to verify all overseas employment or study opportunities through official government channels and to report suspicious recruitment activities to appropriate authorities.

“Nigeria remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and dignity of its citizens at home and abroad. Nigerian nationals must not be exploited or trafficked into foreign conflicts under any circumstances,” the minister stated.

The Russia-Ukraine War, snowballed into a large-scale conflict in 2022, has reportedly claimed millions of lives, including civilians and military personnel.