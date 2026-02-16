Temu: NDPC Launches Probe Into Alleged Data Protection Violations

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has launched an investigation into the global e-commerce platform Temu over alleged breaches of the country’s data protection law.

NDPC’s National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Olatunji, has directed an immediate probe into the company’s data processing practices amid concerns that they may contravene provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

According to the Commission, the investigation was prompted by issues relating to possible online surveillance through personal data processing, questions of accountability, compliance with data minimisation principles, transparency obligations, duty of care, and the handling of cross-border data transfers.

Preliminary findings indicated that Temu operates as a major e-commerce platform handling the personal data of an estimated 12.7 million users in Nigeria, while recording about 70 million daily active users worldwide.

The Commission also issued a caution to third-party data processors, warning that organisations processing data on behalf of controllers without verifying their compliance with the Data Protection Act could face liability under Nigerian law.

The NDPC says the investigation is part of its mandate to safeguard the privacy rights of Nigerians and ensure that companies operating in the country adhere strictly to data protection standards.