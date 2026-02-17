×

VIDEO: Why I Think Tinubu Will Make ‘The Worst President’ If He Returns To Power – Baba-Ahmed

The former special adviser added that President Bola Tinubu's reliance on political alliances for re-election was “poor thinking".

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated February 17, 2026
Photo of Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and Bola Tinubu

 

Former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has criticised the President’s performance, saying conditions have worsened since he left office.

Baba-Ahmed spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm on Tuesday.

The former aide to the president said, “I haven’t seen any improvement in the records of President Tinubu since I left. On the contrary, I have seen a deterioration… The nation is a lot more insecure now… levels of desperation and poverty are more pronounced.”

He added that relying on political alliances for re-election was “poor thinking,” concluding that Tinubu “will make an even worse president if he comes back to power.”

 

