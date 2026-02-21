VIDEO: Low Voter Turnout Observed In Rivers Bye-Elections

There is a low voter turnout in the Rivers bye-elections in Ahoada East and Khana State House of Assembly Constituencies.

Channels Television’s Charles Opurum visited several polling units in the local governments and observed a poor turnout of voters in Saturday’s election.

READ ALSO: Gov Fubara Urges Full Participation In Rivers Bye-Election

Rivers Bye-Election: Channels TV Correspondent Charles Opurum reports that there is a low voter turnout across polling units.#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/wVfneicntu — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 21, 2026 Advertisement

Watch his report below: