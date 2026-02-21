×

VIDEO: Low Voter Turnout Observed In Rivers Bye-Elections

The election is for Ahoada East and Khana State House of Assembly Constituencies.

There is a low voter turnout in the Rivers bye-elections in Ahoada East and Khana State House of Assembly Constituencies.

Channels Television’s Charles Opurum visited several polling units in the local governments and observed a poor turnout of voters in Saturday’s election.

Watch his report below:

