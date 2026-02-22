USA Beat Canada To Win Men’s Olympic Ice Hockey Gold

The United States beat Canada 2-1 to win men’s ice hockey gold at the Winter Olympics on Sunday, the last medal up for grabs at the Milan-Cortina Games.

Jack Hughes scored the winning goal in overtime to hand the US men their first Olympic triumph since the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ win over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid.

The tone for the high-stakes games was set early on when the Americans were booed when they came out for the warm-up by a crowd that appeared to be two-thirds Canadian.

But chants of “USA, USA” soon rang out, and they got louder when Matt Boldy gave the Americans a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Boldy skilfully evaded the challenge of a pair of Canadian defenders and scored past goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Having stopped the first 24 shots he faced, USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was finally beaten in the second period by Cale Makar’s wrist shot that squeezed over his pad and into the back of the net.

The Americans came close to re-taking the lead at the end of the second period when Brock Faber’s slap shot deflected off both posts but somehow didn’t go in.

Once the game went into the three-on-three overtime, Hughes applied the golden touch to send his teammates and the US supporters into raptures.