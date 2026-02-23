Troops Kill Five Terrorists In Kebbi              

Troops of the Nigerian Army attached to 8 Division have foiled a deadly ambush by suspected Lakurawa terrorist elements near Mayama Hill in Kebbi State, eliminating five attackers and recovering a cache of weapons and other items.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, who is the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, the incident occurred as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Bemgha Koughna, was en route to visit frontline troops deployed in the state.

According to the statement, the GOC’s convoy, while navigating the volatile forested terrain, came under sudden and heavy gunfire from armed terrorists believed to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group.

It said troops immediately responded with superior firepower in a fierce exchange.

“In a bold and decisive response, the GOC and his troops overwhelmed the attackers, neutralising five terrorists and successfully repelling the ambush. The swift counter-action not only secured the convoy but also thwarted what authorities described as a calculated attempt to destabilise security operations in the area.

“Following the engagement, troops conducted a thorough sweep of the vicinity and recovered a significant cache of weapons and materials. Items recovered include one OJC gun, one PKT gun, two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, one bandolier of PKT ammunition, several rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, a camel bag containing ₦840,000, two mobile phones, and five motorcycles,” the statement read.

Military authorities said troops remain deployed in the general area, maintaining dominance and heightened vigilance to prevent further attacks.

The operation, they added, underscores the commitment of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army to protect civilians and eliminate terrorist threats across the North West region.