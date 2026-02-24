New Lagos BRT Bus Fares Following 13% Increase (FULL LIST)

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on Monday announced a 13% hike in the fares for all Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) schemes, including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and standard routes.

LAMATA said the hike followed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s approval.

“The review is also in line with the previously approved annual fare review mechanism. The urgency of the review, officials noted, is underscored by persistent inflationary trends, with Nigeria’s inflation rate closing 2025 at 15.2 per cent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),” LAMATA’s Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, said in a statement.

“In a bid to maintain and improve service standards, operators are also investing in the procurement of new, cleaner, and more fuel-efficient buses to enhance passenger comfort and promote environmental sustainability,” LAMATA said.

“The government reassured commuters of its commitment to balancing affordability with the need to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation across the state.”

A day after the announcement, LAMATA released a list of the new fares for BRI services effective 2nd March 2026.

Kindly find the new fare structure for BRI services, effective 2nd March 2026 below.

See the newly-approved BRT fares below: