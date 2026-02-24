×

New Lagos BRT Bus Fares Following 13% Increase (FULL LIST)

The new fares will take effect from Monday, March 2, 2026.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated February 24, 2026
A file photos of BRT buses at a park.

 

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on Monday announced a 13% hike in the fares for all Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) schemes, including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and standard routes. 

LAMATA said the hike followed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s approval.

“The review is also in line with the previously approved annual fare review mechanism. The urgency of the review, officials noted, is underscored by persistent inflationary trends, with Nigeria’s inflation rate closing 2025 at 15.2 per cent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),”  LAMATA’s Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, said in a statement.

“In a bid to maintain and improve service standards, operators are also investing in the procurement of new, cleaner, and more fuel-efficient buses to enhance passenger comfort and promote environmental sustainability,” LAMATA said.

“The government reassured commuters of its commitment to balancing affordability with the need to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation across the state.”

A day after the announcement, LAMATA released a list of the new fares for BRI services effective 2nd March 2026.

See the newly-approved BRT fares below:

Route Category Origin – Destination New Fare (₦)
Standard Berger – Ajah 1,710
Standard Oshodi – Ajah 1,320
Standard Ayobo – Obalende 1,260
Standard Odogunyan / Igbogbo – Marina / CMS 1,140
Standard Igando – Obalende / Badagry – Mile 2 1,140
Standard Berger – Lekki 1,140
Standard Ikotun – Marina / CMS 1,100
BRT Abule-Egba – CMS / TBS 1,080
Standard Iyana Ipaja – Obalende / Ayobo – Oyingbo 1,090
Standard Egbeda – Obalende / Joke Ayo – Yaba 1,030
BRT Oshodi – Tollgate 970
Standard Ikorodu – Obalende 970
BRT Ikorodu – TBS 960
Standard Ikotun – Yaba 940
Standard Marina – Ajah / Maya – Oshodi / Elepe – Oshodi 920
BRT Ikorodu – Yaba / Oyingbo / Costain / Barracks 910
BRT Okokomaiko – Oyingbo 910
BRT Oshodi – Ayobo / Command / Ikola 890
Standard Mile 12 – Apapa 810
Standard Baruwa – Ikeja – Oshodi / Ikeja – Kola 800
Standard Ikeja – Obalende 720
Standard Oshodi – Apapa / Ikeja – Ayobo / Ikeja – Igando 690
Standard Mile 12 – Yaba – TBS 690
BRT Ikorodu – Fadeyi / Oshodi / Ikeja 680
BRT Oshodi – Abule-Egba / Mile 2 – TBS / Ketu – TBS 680
Standard Berger – Obalende / TBS / Ikeja – Egbeda 680
Standard Oshodi – Tinubu 650
Standard Oshodi – Obalende / Obalende – Ajah 630
Standard Ikeja – Ikotun / Yaba – Berger 630
Standard Berger – Oshodi 580
BRT Ikorodu – Maryland / Ojota / Ketu 570
Standard Marina – Lekki / Oshodi – Shasha 570
BRT Abule-Egba – Ikeja 560
BRT Ojo Barracks – Mile 2 / Okokomaiko – Mile 2 510
Standard Ikeja – Berger 470
Standard Yaba/Oyingbo – Idumota 460
BRT Ikorodu – Mile 12 450
Standard Ikeja – Iyana Ipaja 440
Standard Oshodi – Agege 430

 

