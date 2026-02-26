[VIDEO] Persecution: US President Won’t Stand By, Let Innocent Blood Be Shed — Trump’s Spiritual Advisor

An American clergyman, Reverend Mark Burna, has said that US President Donald Trump will not allow the persecution of Christians in Nigeria to go unabated.

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] US Report: Cooperation With China, Russia Not Reason For Christians Persecution — Fr. Aniedi Okure

Burns, who is Trump’s spiritual advisor, told Channels Television in an interview that the US leader would not let innocent people continue to die.

His comments came amid the report submitted by the United States House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs to the White House outlining their findings and recommendations on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Watch the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The report followed President Donald Trump’s decision to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

The US President subsequently directed Congressman Riley Moore and Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Tom Cole, to lead a comprehensive investigation into the reported persecution of Christian communities by terrorists, as well as the broader security challenges confronting Nigeria.

But the President Bola Tinubu administration faulted the position of the US Congress on “the persecution” of Christians, saying that “Nigeria does not have, and has never had, a state policy of religious persecution”.