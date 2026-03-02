Lawmakers’ Self-Interest Politics Could Destroy Nigeria’s Democracy – Utomi

Political economist and member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof. Pat Utomi, has criticised members of the National Assembly over their role in the amendment of the Electoral Act.

Last month, the National Assembly passed the Electoral Bill after an extended period of deliberations. President Bola Tinubu subsequently signed the bill into law. However, opposition parties have rejected the new legislation and are calling for an immediate review by the lawmakers.

Speaking on The Morning Brief on Channels Television on Monday, Utomi accused federal lawmakers of pursuing self-interest politics aimed at retaining power.

He warned that such actions could erode the legitimacy of the legislature and plunge the country into anarchy.

“What we have has become a sham National Assembly. Because they are playing more to their interest of staying in power, they forget that they can lose legitimacy — the whole system can lose legitimacy — and that what they are doing is inviting anarchy.

“They had better save themselves and the system now. If it’s just for themselves, we can all sit back and say, ‘Okay, they will see the consequences.’ We have seen the history; we know what the consequences are — they will pay dearly for it.

“But their paying dearly could mean all of us ultimately pay dearly, because we could lose our democracy; we could lose our capacity for law, order, good governance, and progress in the country,” Utomi said.

The political economist also expressed concern over what he described as political games between the presidency and the Senate, warning that such actions could steer Nigeria in the wrong direction. He called for the return of the law to the National Assembly for reconsideration.

“I don’t think people who are playing these games between the Senate and the presidency quite understand where they are going and where this could lead Nigeria.

“This is why it is imperative, for progress in Nigeria, that they return that so-called law to the National Assembly and make a law that reflects what the people want.

“Representatives are agents; they play a fiduciary role. Their role is to reflect the interests of the people. As I said before, the reason the House of Representatives in the United States is elected every two years, compared to the Senate, which is six, is because they are considered the ones closest to the people, whom they can hold accountable. They must renew their mandate frequently to ensure they are speaking the will of the people,” he said.