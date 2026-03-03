Atiku’s Son Resigns As Commissioner From Fintiri’s Cabinet

Adamu Abubakar, son of Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has resigned as the Adamawa State commissioner for Works and Energy Development.

In a letter dated March 2nd, 2026, Adamu Abubakar said that the decision “follows deep personal reflection and careful consideration.”

“The Honourable Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamawa State, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar, has formally resigned from his position after serving two successful terms in office.

He also thanked the Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri, for the opportunity to serve and for his support during his tenure.

“I remain profoundly grateful for the confidence and trust Your Excellency reposed in me throughout my tenure. Your support provided the enabling environment to carry out the responsibilities of the office with dedication and commitment,” he said.

READ ALSO: Adamawa Gov Fintiri Defects To APC

Mr. Abubakar expressed his appreciation to the people of Adamawa State.

“I also extend my sincere appreciation to the good people of Adamawa State for their understanding, prayers, and support during my time in service. Their encouragement has been a constant source of strength,” the letter read in part.

His resignation comes a few days after Governor Fintiri, 59, officially announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Abubakar, however, did not mention whether his resignation was politically motivated. He was nominated as commissioner in October 2019 during Fintiri’s first term.

The governor was elected under the PDP and is in his second term as the leader of the North-East State.

Finitri’s resignation from the PDP adds to the growing list of governors and other bigwigs who have joined the APC just about one year before the 2027 general elections.

Several commissioners and members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly also joined the governor in the APC.

The political realignment adds another layer of intrigue, shaping next year’s general election.

Adamu’s father, who is from Adamawa, is one of the heavyweights in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) eyeing Nigeria’s number one seat for next year’s exercise.