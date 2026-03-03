Ebonyi APC Holds Congress, Re-elects Okoro-Emegha As Chairman

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has re-elected Stanley Okoro-Emegha as substantive state chairman of the party for another four-year term.

Also returned were Chinedu Alphonsus-Nwali as State Deputy Chairman and Charles Chukwuma-Ofoke as State Secretary, alongside 33 other members of the State Working Committee.

The officials were re-elected unopposed through a consensus arrangement in line with the APC constitution during the State Congress held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The motion adopting the consensus arrangement was moved by Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, and seconded by the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Moses Ije-Odunwa.

Speaking at the congress, the state party leader and Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as stabilising leadership that has strengthened the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also praised party leaders and stakeholders in the state for reposing confidence in the State Working Committee under Okoro-Emegha’s leadership.

Governor Nwifuru assured that his administration would provide a level playing field for opposition parties and urged them to conduct their campaigns with civility and decorum when the time comes.

He further thanked lawmakers from Ebonyi State, both at the state and National Assembly levels, for joining the ruling party, stating that all members of the State and National Assembly from Ebonyi have now aligned with the APC.

In his acceptance speech, Okoro-Emegha, on behalf of the State Working Committee, expressed appreciation to Governor Nwifuru and party stakeholders for their continued trust and support.

He pledged to work with his colleagues to advance, promote, and protect the interests of the governor, party leaders, and members across the state.

The Chairperson of the APC Electoral Committee and former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mrs. Rita Maduagwu, said the consensus process complied with the party’s constitution and guidelines for the congress.

She congratulated Okoro-Emegha and the newly re-elected State Working Committee members, urging them to remain committed to the party and President Tinubu as preparations for 2027 intensify.

The congress was attended by the Deputy Governor, Princess Onyemaechi Obila, members of the National Assembly from the state, and other prominent stakeholders.