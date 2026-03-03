Global TV Shipments Remain Flat At 61.5 Million

Global TV shipments remained flat year-on-year at 61.5 million units in 4Q25, despite a sharp decline in China, according to data from Omdia’s latest TV Sets (Emerging Technologies) Market Tracker: History – 4Q25.

Shipments in China fell by 25.3% year-on-year, as government subsidies ended and many consumers brought forward upgrades over the past year.

However, strong demand in other regions helped offset the decline, keeping the global market broadly stable for the quarter.

China recorded the steepest regional contraction in shipments, while mature markets such as North America and Western Europe continued to expand, up 4.7% and 3.2%, respectively.

Developing regions delivered the strongest growth, led by Latin America & the Caribbean (up 12.5%) and the Middle East & Africa (up 9.4%).

This outperformance reflects a shift in brand focus toward the international market, as several Chinese brands increased shipments into these markets to compensate for weaker domestic consumption.

Western Europe was the second largest regional market in 4Q25, with Asia & Oceania in third place, after both regions overtook China during the quarter.

In North America, while shipments increased, sales through during the holiday period was softer than expected, resulting in higher inventory levels.

Despite the sharp decline in their home market, TCL and Hisense increased their combined shipments by 2.2% year-on-year, supported by stronger momentum outside China. Their combined share of shipments into North America increased year-on-year from 28.6% to 30.7%, even as compliance requirements in the US have tightened.

With China’s demand falling quickly, brands have redirected shipments toward the US and other overseas markets, betting that demand for XXL-size TVs will remain resilient through the year.

“Chinese brands have shown strong agility in their growth strategies over the past year,” said Matthew Rubin, Principal Analyst, TV Set Research, Omdia.

“Accessing the US market is more challenging now, but both TCL and Hisense have adjusted supply chains to meet new requirements. That flexibility comes with added cost, and profitability is becoming a bigger priority, particularly as component costs such as memory rise.”

Premium models remain the principal driver of profitability across the TV market.

Looking ahead, both major Chinese TV brands are positioning Mini LED technology as a core premium offering over the next few years.

However, OLED shipments grew 8.6% year-on-year in 4Q25, with Western Europe, the largest OLED TV market, up 11.5%.

OLED’s ability to capture high-spending consumers will be tested as more RGB Mini LED TVs enter the market.

CES 2026 highlighted that competition at the premium end remains intense, with TCL showcasing Mini LED paired with enhanced Quantum Dot technology as the flagship of its 2026 lineup.