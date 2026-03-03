Gov Radda Pledges Support For Tinubu As Katsina APC Elects New Chairman

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has reaffirmed the state as a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the completion of the party’s ward, local government, and state congresses.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Katsina People’s Square, Governor Radda said the congress, which brought together delegates from all 361 wards across the 34 local government areas, showcased the maturity, discipline, and unity of the party in the state.

“This process demonstrates that Katsina APC remains united, organised, and committed to democratic principles,” he said, commending the peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise.

He also congratulated the Local Organising Committee for ensuring proper coordination at all levels, noting that their dedication guaranteed a transparent and credible process.

Governor Radda urged the newly elected leaders to consolidate the party’s achievements, promote unity, and strengthen political structures across the state.

He assured them of his full support, pledging continued cooperation between his administration and party organs.

The congress led to the emergence of a new State Executive Committee through a consensus arrangement endorsed by stakeholders. Bishir Gambo was elected as the State APC Chairman, with Bala Musawa as Deputy Chairman.

The full executive includes Adnan Nahabu (Secretary), Ahmad Mashi (Organising Secretary), and Alhaji Abdullahi (Assistant Organising Secretary), among others.

Speaking after his election, Gambo described the new committee’s mandate as a call to service.

“It is an honour done not only to me but to all members of the State Executive Committee. We assure you that we will work in the best interest of the party, the state, and Nigeria,” he said.

He pledged that the executive would operate with transparency, inclusiveness, discipline, and fairness, while promoting unity across all wards and local government areas.

Governor Radda also reaffirmed Katsina’s loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging continued support for the Federal Government’s policies aimed at national development and prosperity.

The congress was attended by party stalwarts, including former Governor Aminu Masari, Deputy Governor Faruk Jobe, Speaker Nasir Yahya Daura, and other senior political figures, members of the National Assembly, and local government chairmen.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and former Deputy Governor, Tukur Jikamshi, confirmed that all procedures were conducted in line with the Electoral Act and APC Constitution, with materials and candidate lists duly submitted to the Electoral Committee before the exercise.