Lawyer Withdraws Suit Against Former IGP Egbetokun After Resignation

Abuja-based human rights lawyer Maxwell Opara has withdrawn his suit challenging the tenure elongation of former Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun after the police chief resigned from office.

At the hearing before the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Opara informed Justice Umar Mohammed that the case had become academic following Egbetokun’s resignation.

The lawyer had sued Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Police Council, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Federal Civil Service Commission as defendants.

Filed on September 10, 2024, the originating summons sought declarations that Egbetokun had reached the compulsory retirement age of 60 and should have exited public service, and that an appointment terminated by operation of law cannot be revived by subsequent legal amendments. The suit also sought to restrain him from continuing to hold himself out as Inspector-General of Police.

When the matter was called, Opara told the court that he was withdrawing the case because the issues raised had become moot after Egbetokun’s exit from office.

He noted that although he wished the court to prevent a recurrence of similar situations, a Court of Appeal precedent had described such requests as academic exercises.

Justice Umar Mohammed subsequently struck out the suit on the lawyer’s application.

Egbetokun resigned as Inspector-General of Police on February 24, citing personal and family considerations.