Three Senators Absent As APC Holds State Congress In Kebbi

More than 1,000 delegates drawn from the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State participated in the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Birnin Kebbi, where Abubakar Kana was returned as state chairman for a second term.

The congress was attended by key APC stakeholders, led by Governor Nasir Idris. However, three senators who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC were absent.

Chairman of the state congress committee, Modibbo Bello, said the exercise was conducted peacefully and largely through a consensus arrangement under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, the consensus approach ensured a smooth and orderly process.

In his remarks, Governor Idris said former governors of the state between 1999 and 2023 had played significant roles in promoting unity in Kebbi. He added that his administration was building on that foundation to achieve greater progress.

“I congratulate all those elected and commend the committee from Abuja for ensuring a peaceful and transparent congress. I urge party members to continue working together for the progress of our party. This congress stands out as one of the best in the country,” the governor said.

In a development that drew attention, the three senators who recently joined the APC were not present at the congress, and none of their supporters was seen at the venue.

The lawmakers are Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central; Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North; and Garba Maidoki, representing Kebbi South.

Loyalists and close associates of the senators, who spoke to Channels Television on condition of anonymity, alleged that since the commencement of the congresses, their members had not been included from the ward level through to the local government congresses.

The sources further claimed that in the case of Senator Aliero, a former governor of the state, none of his loyalists was given any position at the ward level, let alone at the local government level.

They said similar situations occurred in the wards and local government areas of the other two senators, adding that they were unclear about the reasons, especially in light of prior arrangements and agreements before joining the party.