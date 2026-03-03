Tinubu Directs Immediate Release Of Funds For Space Assets Maintenance

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate release of approved funds for the maintenance of Nigeria’s space assets in line with the National Space Policy and Programme.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the realisation of Nigeria’s space policy and programme as outlined in the revised 25-year roadmap for space development.

“I hereby approve that the cost of the implementation of the approved revised 25-year roadmap for the implementation of the national space policy be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council for consideration and approval,” he said.

The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, gave the approval on Tuesday during the first meeting of the National Space Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “Nigeria will not watch the new frontier unfold from the sideline. We will participate, we will compete, we will contribute. Our space ambitions must be anchored in outcomes, accountability and national value.

“We must build a programme that serves the farmer in the field, the teacher in the classroom, the entrepreneur in the market, the soldier on duty, the researcher in the laboratory and the policy maker who must plan with evidence rather than guess work. This is how a nation turns attitude into advantage.”

President Tinubu assured that his administration, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is committed to developing the society “by engaging relevant human resources for the socio-economic improvement of our nation.

“We shall be steadfast in providing the required support to the success of the space programme as well as relevant resources needed for its growth and the successful realisation of the mandate of the nation’s space agency,” he added.

The President noted that his administration’s investments in the sector are prompted by the opportunities in outer space “as a new frontier for human development, as a stimulus for increased technological advancement and economic diversification.”

He explained that outer space provides “a unique challenge and platform for effective exploration and exploitation of the nation’s natural resources as well as the protection of its environment.

President Tinubu continued: “Space technology remains the foundation for cyber security and a vibrant digital economy. The space economy is rapidly growing and it’s expected to exceed 1 trillion dollars by 2040. When we invest in space, we are not funding a distant dream.

“We are funding precision in agriculture and security in our borders; we are funding early warning systems against floods and fires, smarter cities, safer skies, stronger communications and a digital economy that can compete with the best in the world. We are funding the confidence of a nation that refuses to be trapped by the limits of yesterday.”

Urging the space agency to be alive to its mandate of ensuring that space assets and resources over Nigeria are used responsibly, President Tinubu directed the agency to “employ all legally available means to enforce the space regulation and spectrum management framework for a secure utilization of space assets and resources over Nigeria on behalf of the National Space Council as provided in the NASDRA Act 2010.

“I also direct all MDAs, stakeholders and the private sector to comply with the space regulatory framework. This directive also includes timely release of all approved funds for this purpose by the Federal Ministry of Finance,” the President further stated.

Shedding more light on the outcome of the meeting, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Udeh, described the National Space Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, on behalf the President, as a historic meeting with landmark outcomes for the improvement of Nigeria’s space industry and ecosystem.

According to him, other decisions taken at the meeting included the approval of the “conditions of Service and Staff Regulation” of the Nigerian Space Research and Development Agency to align with international best practices.

He explained that the development is intended to give those working in the space industry a competitive level of remuneration to ensure that Nigerian experts in the space industry and ecosystem do not leave the country but are retained to maintain and sustain the nation’s space programme.

“Another resolution passed by the Council is to set up a working group of space experts to work on the revised Nigeria 25-year space programme roadmap,” the Minister disclosed.

He listed members of the working group to include the Nigerian Space Research and Development Agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Defence Space Agency, the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), as well as other stakeholders in the Nigerian space ecosystem.

He also appreciated the Council for approving the development and operationalisation of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Space Centre in Ekpe.

According to him, the centre would provide Nigeria with the capacity to launch satellites into orbit, while reducing dependence on foreign expertise not only to host the satellites but also to maintain them.