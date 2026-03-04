Arsenal Extend Lead In Title Race After Saka Sinks Brighton

Arsenal showed they don’t always have to rely on set-pieces as Bukayo Saka sealed a 1-0 win against Brighton that moved the Premier League leaders a step closer to the title on Wednesday.

Saka, 24, celebrated becoming the fourth youngest player to reach 300 games for Arsenal with the deflected first-half strike that sealed a priceless result at the Amex Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side were underwhelming for long periods, but their work ethic and defensive efficiency allowed them to open up a seven-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

City’s surprise 2-2 draw against lowly Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday left the destiny of the title in Arsenal’s hands.

Although City have a game in hand on Arsenal and host the leaders in April, the Gunners have reeled off three successive league wins to quell suggestions that they lack the mentality required to cope with the pressure of the title race.

Having blown substantial leads to hand City the title in 2023 and 2024, Arsenal have survived the twists and turns more maturely this time and a first English crown since 2004 is now within touching distance.

Not for the first time this season, Arsenal earned few style points from their performance on the south coast.

But the quadruple chasers have won five and drawn two of their last seven league games, while advancing to the Champions League last 16, the League Cup final and the FA Cup fifth round.

Arsenal keeper David Raya nearly gifted Brighton a goal inside the first three minutes with a wayward pass to Carlos Baleba, whose lob from the edge of the area was cleared by Gabriel Magalhaes before it could cross the line.

That narrow escape served as a wake-up call for Arsenal and they took the lead in fortuitous fashion in the ninth minute.

Saka took possession on the right flank and advanced to the edge of the area for a fierce shot that deflected off Baleba and somehow squirmed through keeper Bart Verbruggen’s legs.

It was only Saka’s second goal in his last 19 games in all competitions.

Arsenal dig deep

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler this week criticised Arsenal for taking too long with their set-pieces and he quickly complained to the fourth official when they prevaricated over a throw-in.

Arteta showed his displeasure with Hurzeler’s protest in a finger-jabbing exchange between the managers on the touchline.

Arsenal’s reliance on set-pieces for their attacking output sparked debate about their tactics following Sunday’s win against Chelsea when both their goals came from corners.

The Gunners have already scored 16 times from corners in 2025-26, equalling the Premier League record for a single season, and have 19 goals in total from dead balls.

Arteta defended Arsenal’s use of set plays, ignoring claims that they will be the “ugliest” champions ever if they win the title as he said their result against Chelsea was “beautiful”.

Critics of Arsenal’s style would hardly have been won over by a scrappy first half featuring just two shots from the prosaic leaders.

With Arsenal well below their best, Brighton pressed hard for an equaliser after the interval.

Georginio Rutter almost hauled Brighton level with an instinctive half-volley that forced a good save from Raya.

Yankuba Minteh drove into the Arsenal area for a shot that deflected just wide before Jack Hinshelwood headed wastefully over from six yards.

Arsenal were without France defender William Saliba due to an ankle injury, but they dug deep to keep Brighton at bay on a potentially decisive evening.

