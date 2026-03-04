Nigeria’s Ports Record Historic 24.8% Cargo Growth In 2025

Nigeria’s maritime sector has marked a significant milestone with a 24.8 per cent increase in total cargo throughput in 2025, a jump from about 103.6 million metric tonnes in 2024 to 129.3 million metric tonnes in 2025.

According to the 2025 Operational Performance Report released by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and signed by the NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, the growth figure is one of the most significant in Nigeria’s maritime history, strengthening the country’s standing in regional and global trade.

The report also points to ongoing reforms and planned infrastructure enhancements, including the rollout of port modernisation programmes and digital systems like the National Single Window, as catalysts for future expansion and efficiency gains across the maritime sector.

This growth trend underscores a strong recovery and dynamism in Nigeria’s trade ecosystem, positioning its ports as critical facilitators of trade and economic growth in 2026 and beyond.

Economists and trade analysts argue that the increase validates the Federal Government’s economic diversification strategy, particularly efforts to grow non-oil exports and boost logistics competitiveness at Nigerian ports.

The development followed reported growth in confidence level of Nigeria’s business environment in February 2026, with the Business Confidence Index (BCI) soaring to a record 117.2 points from 105.8 points in January, according to the latest report from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

The figure marks the highest reading on record and signals robust expansionary momentum across the economy.