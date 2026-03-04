UK Halts Study Visas For Cameroon Nationals, Three Others

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced that the UK government will stop issuing study visas to nationals from Cameroon, Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Sudan starting this month.

Skilled work visas for Afghans have also been suspended.

A government spokesperson said, “The government is clamping down on visa abuse so the UK can maintain its ability and proud tradition of helping those genuinely in need.”

The Home Office said the move is aimed at curbing widespread visa abuse, noting that nationals from the four countries were the most likely to claim asylum after arriving in the UK legally to study.

Home Office data shows that asylum claims by people who originally travelled to the UK on study visas more than tripled between 2021 and 2025. Currently, such claims make up 13% of all asylum applications in the system.

Mahmood said she is “taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity” and added, “I will restore order and control to our borders.”

The government noted that a higher proportion of asylum applicants from the four countries cited destitution in their claims, with around 16,000 people from these countries currently receiving support.

Since 2021, about 95% of Afghans who arrived in the UK on study visas have gone on to apply for asylum, while applications from students from Myanmar have surged sixteen-fold.

Claims by students from Cameroon and Sudan have more than quadrupled over the same period.

The changes also pause family reunion and require refugees to meet financial and integration requirements similar to those expected of British citizens. Unaccompanied children will continue to receive five years’ leave while the long-term policy for this group is being reviewed.

According to Mahmood, legislation will be introduced to enforce the new visa restrictions through changes to the Immigration Rules on Thursday, March 5.

The development follows earlier warnings in November when she threatened to halt visas for Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo unless deportations resumed.

The government has also recently cut refugee protection to 30 months to encourage legal migration, reduce dangerous crossings, and strengthen the integrity of the UK’s asylum system.

Adults and accompanied children claiming asylum from March 2, 2026, will receive protection for 30 months, after which those still in danger will have it renewed, while those from safe countries will be expected to return.