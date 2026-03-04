US Nears ‘Complete’ Control Of Iran Airspace − White House

The United States expects to have “complete” control of Iranian airspace in the coming hours, the White House said on Wednesday, the fifth day of US-Israeli operations against the Islamic republic.

“We expect to have complete and total dominance over Iranian airspace in the coming hours,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier in the day that the United States and Israel “will have complete control of Iranian skies, uncontested airspace,” without giving a specific timeline.

That means “we will fly all day, all night, day and night, finding, fixing and finishing the missiles and defense industrial base of the Iranian military,” Hegseth said.

AFP