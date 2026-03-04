[VIDEO] Nigeria Much Better Than It Was 10 Years Ago — Reno Omokri

Ambassador-designate Reno Omokri, on Wednesday, said that Nigeria is much better under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu than it was a decade ago.

He said things were improving in different sectors of the country under Tinubu’s government.

Watch the interview below.

Omokri noted that the President had taken steps to address security challenges in the nation.

According to him, security does not improve overnight, but over time.

On the standard of living of Nigerians, the former presidential aide dismissed claims that the prices of food items in the market were rising.