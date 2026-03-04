‘We Have A National Treasure,’ Obasanjo Hails Omotola On Directorial Debut

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has lauded Nollywood icon Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, describing her as ‘a treasure’ for the nation’s development.

He spoke at the actress’ directorial debut, Mother’s Love, which premiered in Lagos on Sunday at Alliance Française in Ikoyi.

When asked about the “A-list” actress, Obasanjo drew her close in a show of fatherly pride, stating, “We have a treasure that we must keep and utilise for the development and growth of Nigeria, and there are many (other filmmakers) like that.

“We have to keep them and bring them to make meaningful contributions.”

While Nigerian movie premieres attract high-profile guests, it was unusual to have a former president attend such events.

The 88-year-old former military head of state, adorned in a white ‘Agbada’ and blue ‘fila,’ did not just attend; he immersed himself in the festivities, taking pictures and engaging with the press.

As expected, the sight of ‘Baba’ at the movie premiere sent social media into a frenzy.

Reactions online were diverse: many netizens found the former president’s appearance heartwarming and a “big win” for Nollywood’s validation, while others viewed the high-profile guest list as a masterstroke of marketing.

READ ALSO: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Premieres Directorial Debut Mother’s Love In Lagos

The premiere served as a dual celebration, marking Omotola’s 30th year on stage.

Having started her career in the early 90s, she has appeared in over 100 films—including classics like Mortal Inheritance and international hits like Ije and Alter Ego.

Omotola’s latest stride is not a solitary one.

She represents a decade-long surge in Nollywood’s evolution, where talents are no longer just “actors” but significant cultural exports.

With Mother’s Love, she steps behind the camera to empower bold storytelling.

The film, which stars Olumide Owuru, Noray Nehita, and Ifeanyi Kalu, explores the visceral reality of sacrifice, a theme that resonates with Omotola’s own life as a mother of four and wife to Capt. Matthew Ekeinde.

By taking the director’s chair, she joins the ranks of visionaries like Kunle Afolayan, Funke Akindele, Niyi Akinmolayan, Toyin Abraham, and Genevieve Nnaji, all of whom have contributed significantly to the industry’s economic and creative growth.

Regardless of the “why,” one thing is certain: with a presidential “treasure” stamp on her directorial debut, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde continues to prove that her influence extends far beyond the silver screen.