Biden, Obama, Clinton Gather For Jesse Jackson Memorial

Jesse Jackson was a prominent voice of African Americans on the national stage for more than six decades.

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated March 6, 2026
Former US president Bill Clinton, former president Barack Obama, former first lady Jill Biden and former president Joe Biden attend a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause.

 

Three former US presidents gathered for a public memorial service to civil rights leader Jesse Jackson on Friday, marking the life of a pillar of the struggle for civil rights after his death at age 84.

Former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden were to address a crowd of hundreds as a stylised, blue-lit image of Jackson was projected on a giant screen behind an altar in a Chicago venue.

A choir sang as attendees photographed a large panel emblazoned with one of Jackson’s mantras, “keep hope alive.”

The remains of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson arrive during a Public Homecoming and celebration of life in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.(Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

Among the other speakers due to address the memorial were former vice president Kamala Harris, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Jackson, who died on February 17, was a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr in the 1960s and remained a prominent voice of African Americans on the national stage for more than six decades.

In 1960, he participated in his first sit-in in Greenville and then joined the Selma-to-Montgomery civil rights marches in 1965, where he caught King’s attention.

Jackson, a Baptist minister, later emerged as a mediator and envoy on several notable international fronts.

Former US President Barack Obama and former US President Joe Biden greet people as they arrive during a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

He became a prominent advocate for ending apartheid in South Africa, and in the 1990s served as presidential special envoy for Africa for Bill Clinton.

Missions to free US prisoners took him to Syria, Iraq and Serbia.

He founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a Chicago-based nonprofit organisation focused on social justice and political activism, in 1996.

He is survived by his wife and six children.

