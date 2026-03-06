Court Grants ₦200m Bail Each To Malami, Wife, Son

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, his wife, Asabe Bashir, and their son, Abdulaziz Malami, in an ongoing money laundering case.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of ₦200 million with two sureties in like sum.

As part of the bail conditions, the court ordered that one of the sureties must deposit title deeds of properties located in either Maitama or Asokoro, both highbrow districts of Abuja.

The court also directed the defendants to deposit their international passports with the court.

Pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions, Malami, his wife and their son are to remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the matter until March 16, 2026, for the commencement of the trial.

The case forms part of the investigation into alleged financial crimes involving the former chief law officer of the federation and members of his family.

Malami, alongside his wife and son, is accused of laundering about ₦8.7 billion through a network of companies and property acquisitions.

According to the allegations before the court, the defendants conspired to conceal illicit funds through corporate entities, including Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited and Meethaq Hotels Limited.

Prosecutors also allege that the funds were used to purchase high-value properties in Abuja as well as in other parts of the country, including Kano and Kebbi states.

The matter was recently reassigned to Justice Abdulmalik after earlier judges handling the case recused themselves or transferred the file.

Terrorism Financing, Firearms Charges

In a separate but related criminal matter, Malami and his son are also facing a five-count charge bordering on alleged terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

The charges include allegations that while serving as Attorney General of the Federation, Malami failed to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to his office in November 2022.

They are also accused of unlawful possession of a Sturm Magnum firearm and ammunition, including 16 live cartridges and 27 expended cartridges, allegedly discovered at their residence in Birnin Kebbi in December 2025.

The prosecution of the case was recently taken over by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, from the State Security Service on March 4, 2026.

The court had earlier adjourned that case until March 10, 2026, to allow the Attorney General’s office review the case files.

The legal troubles facing the former AGF have also extended to asset recovery proceedings.

Earlier in 2026, a Federal High Court ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties linked to Malami, reportedly valued at about ₦213 billion.

The cases have also generated political reactions, particularly following Malami’s recent move to the African Democratic Congress.

Some of his supporters have alleged that the legal actions against him are politically motivated, claiming they are connected to his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The trial in the money laundering case is expected to begin on March 16, 2026, when the court will commence hearing evidence from the prosecution and the defence.