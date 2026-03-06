FULL LIST: Nigeria’s New Ambassadors And Their Countries Of Assignment

President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of 65 ambassadors-designate to Nigerian missions across the world, comprising 31 non-career (political) ambassadors and 34 career diplomats.

The approval was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the ambassadors-designate were earlier confirmed by the Senate in December, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commenced the necessary processes for their deployment and induction.

The Presidency also revealed that some countries have already granted agrément, the diplomatic consent required for the appointment of ambassadors.

The United Kingdom has approved the appointment of Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu as Nigeria’s High Commissioner, while France has granted agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also forwarded the nominations of the remaining 62 envoys to their respective host countries, requesting the necessary diplomatic approvals in line with international practice.

President Tinubu has directed the ministry to immediately begin the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners ahead of their deployment.

Nigeria’s New Ambassadors and Designations

Below is a full list of the ambassadors and their designations:

S/N NAME COUNTRY OF POSTING NON-CAREER AMBASSADOR 1 Senator Grace Bent Lome, Togo 2 Sen. Ita Enang South Africa 3 Ikpeazu Victor Spain 4 Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu Tel-Aviv, Israel 5 Mahmud Yakubu Qatar 6 Paul Oga Adikwu The Vatican City (Holy See) 7 Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas The Philippines 8 Mr. Reno Omokri Mexico City, Mexico 9 Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah Budapest, Hungary 10 Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo Portugal 11 Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa Tokyo, Japan 12 Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence Athens, Greece 13 Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim Warsaw, Poland 14 Aminu Dalhatu United Kingdom (UK) 15 Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Beijing, China 16 Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari Gambia 17 Olufemi Pedro Australia 18 Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu Argentina 19 Lateef Kayode Are USA 20 Amb. Joseph Sola Iji Russia 21 Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim UN Permanent Representative 22 Femi Fani Kayode Germany 23 Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole Ottawa, Canada 24 Ajimobi Fatima Florence Austria 25 Mrs. Lola Akande Sweden 26 Ayodele Oke France 27 Yakubu N. Gambo Saudi Arabia 28 Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut Seoul, South Korea 29 Barr. Onueze Okocha SAN Dublin, Ireland 30 Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar Tunis, Tunisia 31 Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe Port of Spain, T&T CAREER AMBASSADOR 1 Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka Cote d’Ivoire 2 Besto Maimuna Ibrahim Niamey, Niger 3 Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi Sao Tome, STP 4 Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele Algiers, Algeria 5 Endoni Syndoph Paebi Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso 6 Ahmed Mohammed Monguno Cairo, Egypt 7 Amb. Jane Adams Michael Kingston, Jamaica 8 Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra Lusaka, Zambia 9 Chima Geoffrey Lioma David Bamako, Mali 10 Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen Malabo, Equatorial Guinea 11 Amb. Wasa Segun Ige Beirut, Lebanon 12 Ruben Abimbola Samuel Rome, Italy 13 Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley Maputo, Mozambique 14 Amb. Magaji Umar Kinshasa, DR Congo 15 Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru New Delhi, India 16 Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad Dakar, Senegal 17 Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde Accra, Ghana 18 Amb. Aminu Nasir Ethiopia 19 Abubakar Musa Musa N’Djamena, Chad 20 Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris The Hague, Netherlands 21 Amb. Bako Adamu Umar Rabat, Morocco 22 Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed Malaysia 23 Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle Tanzania 24 Amb. Shaga John Shamah Botswana 25 Salau, Hamza Mohammed Tehran, Iran 26 Amb. Ibrahim Danlami Kenya 27 Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola Cotonou, Benin 28 Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel Brussels, Belgium 29 Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola Berne, Switzerland 30 Amb. Arewa Esther Windhoek, Namibia 31 Amb. Gergadi Joseph John Libreville, Gabon 32 Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata Sierra Leone 33 Danladi Yakubu Nyaku Khartoum, Sudan 34 Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru Bangkok, Thailand

The Presidency said the postings are aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s diplomatic presence, strengthening bilateral relations, and advancing the country’s interests globally.

The ambassadors-designate are expected to undergo an induction programme before departing for their respective missions.