FULL LIST: Nigeria’s New Ambassadors And Their Countries Of Assignment

President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of 65 ambassadors-designate to Nigerian missions across the world, comprising 31 non-career (political) ambassadors and 34 career diplomats.
The approval was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.
According to the statement, the ambassadors-designate were earlier confirmed by the Senate in December, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commenced the necessary processes for their deployment and induction.
The Presidency also revealed that some countries have already granted agrément, the diplomatic consent required for the appointment of ambassadors.
The United Kingdom has approved the appointment of Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu as Nigeria’s High Commissioner, while France has granted agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also forwarded the nominations of the remaining 62 envoys to their respective host countries, requesting the necessary diplomatic approvals in line with international practice.
President Tinubu has directed the ministry to immediately begin the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners ahead of their deployment.
Nigeria’s New Ambassadors and Designations
Below is a full list of the ambassadors and their designations:
|S/N
|NAME
|COUNTRY OF POSTING
|NON-CAREER AMBASSADOR
|1
|Senator Grace Bent
|Lome, Togo
|2
|Sen. Ita Enang
|South Africa
|3
|Ikpeazu Victor
|Spain
|4
|Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu
|Tel-Aviv, Israel
|5
|Mahmud Yakubu
|Qatar
|6
|Paul Oga Adikwu
|The Vatican City (Holy See)
|7
|Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas
|The Philippines
|8
|Mr. Reno Omokri
|Mexico City, Mexico
|9
|Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah
|Budapest, Hungary
|10
|Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo
|Portugal
|11
|Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa
|Tokyo, Japan
|12
|Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence
|Athens, Greece
|13
|Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim
|Warsaw, Poland
|14
|Aminu Dalhatu
|United Kingdom (UK)
|15
|Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau
|Beijing, China
|16
|Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari
|Gambia
|17
|Olufemi Pedro
|Australia
|18
|Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu
|Argentina
|19
|Lateef Kayode Are
|USA
|20
|Amb. Joseph Sola Iji
|Russia
|21
|Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim
|UN Permanent Representative
|22
|Femi Fani Kayode
|Germany
|23
|Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole
|Ottawa, Canada
|24
|Ajimobi Fatima Florence
|Austria
|25
|Mrs. Lola Akande
|Sweden
|26
|Ayodele Oke
|France
|27
|Yakubu N. Gambo
|Saudi Arabia
|28
|Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut
|Seoul, South Korea
|29
|Barr. Onueze Okocha SAN
|Dublin, Ireland
|30
|Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar
|Tunis, Tunisia
|31
|Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe
|Port of Spain, T&T
|CAREER AMBASSADOR
|1
|Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka
|Cote d’Ivoire
|2
|Besto Maimuna Ibrahim
|Niamey, Niger
|3
|Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi
|Sao Tome, STP
|4
|Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele
|Algiers, Algeria
|5
|Endoni Syndoph Paebi
|Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
|6
|Ahmed Mohammed Monguno
|Cairo, Egypt
|7
|Amb. Jane Adams Michael
|Kingston, Jamaica
|8
|Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra
|Lusaka, Zambia
|9
|Chima Geoffrey Lioma David
|Bamako, Mali
|10
|Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen
|Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
|11
|Amb. Wasa Segun Ige
|Beirut, Lebanon
|12
|Ruben Abimbola Samuel
|Rome, Italy
|13
|Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley
|Maputo, Mozambique
|14
|Amb. Magaji Umar
|Kinshasa, DR Congo
|15
|Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru
|New Delhi, India
|16
|Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad
|Dakar, Senegal
|17
|Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde
|Accra, Ghana
|18
|Amb. Aminu Nasir
|Ethiopia
|19
|Abubakar Musa Musa
|N’Djamena, Chad
|20
|Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris
|The Hague, Netherlands
|21
|Amb. Bako Adamu Umar
|Rabat, Morocco
|22
|Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed
|Malaysia
|23
|Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle
|Tanzania
|24
|Amb. Shaga John Shamah
|Botswana
|25
|Salau, Hamza Mohammed
|Tehran, Iran
|26
|Amb. Ibrahim Danlami
|Kenya
|27
|Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola
|Cotonou, Benin
|28
|Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel
|Brussels, Belgium
|29
|Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola
|Berne, Switzerland
|30
|Amb. Arewa Esther
|Windhoek, Namibia
|31
|Amb. Gergadi Joseph John
|Libreville, Gabon
|32
|Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata
|Sierra Leone
|33
|Danladi Yakubu Nyaku
|Khartoum, Sudan
|34
|Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru
|Bangkok, Thailand
The Presidency said the postings are aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s diplomatic presence, strengthening bilateral relations, and advancing the country’s interests globally.
The ambassadors-designate are expected to undergo an induction programme before departing for their respective missions.