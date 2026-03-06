×

FULL LIST: Nigeria’s New Ambassadors And Their Countries Of Assignment

President Tinubu has also ordered the Foreign Affairs ministry to immediately start the induction programme for ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners before deployment.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated March 6, 2026
Twitter
Tinubu released a second list of ambassadorial nominees on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

 

 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of 65 ambassadors-designate to Nigerian missions across the world, comprising 31 non-career (political) ambassadors and 34 career diplomats.

The approval was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the ambassadors-designate were earlier confirmed by the Senate in December, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commenced the necessary processes for their deployment and induction.

The Presidency also revealed that some countries have already granted agrément, the diplomatic consent required for the appointment of ambassadors.

The United Kingdom has approved the appointment of Ambassador Aminu Dalhatu as Nigeria’s High Commissioner, while France has granted agrément for Ambassador Ayo Oke.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also forwarded the nominations of the remaining 62 envoys to their respective host countries, requesting the necessary diplomatic approvals in line with international practice.

President Tinubu has directed the ministry to immediately begin the induction programme for the ambassadors-designate and High Commissioners ahead of their deployment.

 

Nigeria’s New Ambassadors and Designations

Below is a full list of the ambassadors and their designations:

 

S/N NAME COUNTRY OF POSTING
NON-CAREER AMBASSADOR
1 Senator Grace Bent Lome, Togo
2 Sen. Ita Enang South Africa
3 Ikpeazu Victor Spain
4 Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu Tel-Aviv, Israel
5 Mahmud Yakubu Qatar
6 Paul Oga Adikwu The Vatican City (Holy See)
7 Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas The Philippines
8 Mr. Reno Omokri Mexico City, Mexico
9 Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah Budapest, Hungary
10 Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo Portugal
11 Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa Tokyo, Japan
12 Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence Athens, Greece
13 Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim Warsaw, Poland
14 Aminu Dalhatu United Kingdom (UK)
15 Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Beijing, China
16 Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari Gambia
17 Olufemi Pedro Australia
18 Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu Argentina
19 Lateef Kayode Are USA
20 Amb. Joseph Sola Iji Russia
21 Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim UN Permanent Representative
22 Femi Fani Kayode Germany
23 Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole Ottawa, Canada
24 Ajimobi Fatima Florence Austria
25 Mrs. Lola Akande Sweden
26 Ayodele Oke France
27 Yakubu N. Gambo Saudi Arabia
28 Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut Seoul, South Korea
29 Barr. Onueze Okocha SAN Dublin, Ireland
30 Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar Tunis, Tunisia
31 Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe Port of Spain, T&T
CAREER AMBASSADOR
1 Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka Cote d’Ivoire
2 Besto Maimuna Ibrahim Niamey, Niger
3 Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi Sao Tome, STP
4 Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele Algiers, Algeria
5 Endoni Syndoph Paebi Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
6 Ahmed Mohammed Monguno Cairo, Egypt
7 Amb. Jane Adams Michael Kingston, Jamaica
8 Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra Lusaka, Zambia
9 Chima Geoffrey Lioma David Bamako, Mali
10 Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
11 Amb. Wasa Segun Ige Beirut, Lebanon
12 Ruben Abimbola Samuel Rome, Italy
13 Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley Maputo, Mozambique
14 Amb. Magaji Umar Kinshasa, DR Congo
15 Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru New Delhi, India
16 Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad Dakar, Senegal
17 Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde Accra, Ghana
18 Amb. Aminu Nasir Ethiopia
19 Abubakar Musa Musa N’Djamena, Chad
20 Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris The Hague, Netherlands
21 Amb. Bako Adamu Umar Rabat, Morocco
22 Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed Malaysia
23 Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle Tanzania
24 Amb. Shaga John Shamah Botswana
25 Salau, Hamza Mohammed Tehran, Iran
26 Amb. Ibrahim Danlami Kenya
27 Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola Cotonou, Benin
28 Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel Brussels, Belgium
29 Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola Berne, Switzerland
30 Amb. Arewa Esther Windhoek, Namibia
31 Amb. Gergadi Joseph John Libreville, Gabon
32 Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata Sierra Leone
33 Danladi Yakubu Nyaku Khartoum, Sudan
34 Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru Bangkok, Thailand

 

The Presidency said the postings are aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s diplomatic presence, strengthening bilateral relations, and advancing the country’s interests globally.

The ambassadors-designate are expected to undergo an induction programme before departing for their respective missions.

 

In This Article:

More Stories

No related articles found