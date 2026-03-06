×

Rockets Target Baghdad Airport Complex — Iraqi Authorities

By Channels Television
Updated March 6, 2026
This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor released on March 6, 2026, shows the tunnel entrances and roads at the Iranian Jam missile base on December 24, 2025. Photo by – / SATELLITE IMAGE ©2026 VANTOR / AFP

 

Rockets targeted on Friday evening the Baghdad airport complex that hosts a military base and a US diplomatic facility, Iraqi authorities said.

Soon after, a shadowy group called Saraya Awliyaa al-Dam (Guardians of Blood), which claims to be part of the Tehran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said it was behind the attack on the base.

Security sources previously told AFP that drones had carried out the attack.

The Iraqi government’s security media cell said in a statement that “at 8:20 pm (1720 GMT), a number of rockets were launched” from the Abu Ghraib district near Baghdad.

It added that several rockets “fell on empty areas far from Baghdad International Airport”, though it did not specify whether they crashed in or near the military base.

A security official later told AFP that “two rockets and not drones” fell inside the base.

The attack did not cause casualties or significant material damage.

Several drones have been intercepted near Baghdad airport since the start of the war in the Middle East.

 

AFP 

