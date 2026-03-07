Latest Developments On Middle East War

Here are the latest events in the Middle East war on Saturday:

IRGC aircraft targeted

Israel said it hit 16 military aircraft belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in overnight strikes on Mehrabad airport, in Tehran.

The airport was hit as part of a wave of Israeli strikes on the Iranian cities of Tehran and Isfahan. Israeli and US attacks around Isfahan killed at least eight people, a provincial official said.

Dubai airport briefly closed

Dubai briefly closed its main airport — a key global transport hub — after an unidentified object was intercepted nearby. The UAE said it was targeted with 16 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones on Saturday.

US uses UK bases

Britain’s government said the US has started using UK bases — one in England, the other the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean — for operations against Iran.

The British defence ministry said the US flights from the bases were for “specific defensive operations to prevent Iran firing missiles into the region”.

Trump threatens more strikes

President Donald Trump warned the United States will hit Iran “very hard” and threatened to expand strikes to include new targets.

“Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” he said on his Truth Social platform.

Iran targets Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they were targeting “separatist groups” in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, which hosts bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish militant groups and which lies across the border from Iran’s own Kurdish region.

Israel warns Lebanese in Tyre

Israel ordered residents in a district of Lebanon’s southern city of Tyre to evacuate ahead of strikes, saying it would “soon” target Hezbollah sites there.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah — which has joined in Iran’s retaliation against Israel — or “pay a very heavy price”.

Missing aviator

Israel’s military said it had carried out an operation in Lebanon to find remains of airman Ron Arad, but failed to uncover any trace of the navigator missing since 1986.

Saudi warning

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman urged Iran to “avoid miscalculation”, following missile and drone launches against the kingdom.

In a series of statements, the Saudi defence ministry said it had thwarted repeated missile launches at an air base which houses US military personnel and drone attacks at a major oil field.

‘To their graves’

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country will not surrender to Israel and the United States and apologised to neighbouring countries for Iran’s attacks.

“No more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries,” he said.

Oil tanker targeted

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they had targeted another oil tanker in the Gulf with a drone.

The Guards earlier said they were “waiting” for US forces to escort ships through the strait.

AFP